Texas A&M student competes for $125,000 in Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) Current Aggie and Baytown resident, Preston Barnett is a finalist in the 12th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

Preston, along with five other contestants will compete for the chance to win $125,000 in free tuition to put towards their education. Preston will attempt to throw the greatest number of footballs into the iconic oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

Finalists were chosen from student applicants between 18 and 24 years old. Preston was selected based on his video submission describing how free tuition from Dr. Pepper would help to fulfill their career goals to save lives by programming autonomous drones as a computer science major.

Despite a global, Dr. Pepper is doubling the amount of free tuition being awarded this year to $2 million, the largest ever to be given away in the program’s 12-year history. This larger amount will mean that even more students will make their college dreams into career realities.

The grand prize winner will be announced on Saturday, December 12. To learn more about the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway program visit DrPepperTuition.com.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!