BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert early Saturday morning after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children. Law enforcement officials believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

The children are 11-year-old Elaina Davidson, 9-year-old Raylan Davidson, 7-year-old Savanna Davidson, 4-year-old Maddilyn Davidson, 2-year-old Avangeline Davidson and 1-year-old Declan Davidson.

Images of Jacklyn Davidson (left) and Jaime Davidson (right). (DPS photos)

Police said they were looking for 35-year-old Jacklyn Davidson and 40-year-old Jaime Davidson in connection with the abductions. Both suspects have active warrants for interference with child custody, according to BCSO.

Jacklyn was described as a 5’6” white woman weighing 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said Jaime was a 6’2” white man weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials said the suspects were driving a black, 2019, Nissan NV van with Texas license plate number 9SY. The suspects were last seen in San Antonio, according to the Amber Alert.

Anyone with information regarding the abductions should call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.