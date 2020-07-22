Texas Among Highest In Vehicle Thefts

More than 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen and nearly 200,000 are burglarized each year in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.
CW39’s Courtney Carpenter tells which which vehicles are most popular among thieves in the Houston area. Here’s a look!
July is one of the leading months for vehicle thefts. Also, it’s National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month so AAA Texas is reminding automobile owners to take steps to protect their vehicles and valuables.
Courtney also has these tips on what is most tempting for vehicle thieves and best tips on preventing vehicle theft in Houston.
