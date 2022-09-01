DALLAS (KDAF) — Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs.

So, where in the U.S. is the best spot for remote work? A recent study done by SysAid has done the leg-work to find the best places in America for remote work and even better yet, they’ve found this area in Texas is among the best.

Here’s a quick look at their findings:

Austin – Round Rock – Georgetown, Texas has one of the highest rates of remote workers aged 16+ in the US

Vineyard Haven (MA), Faribault-Northfield (MN) and Truckee-Grass Valley (CA) are the very best places in the US for remote work;

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, remote working in US cities increased by 23.8%;

70.2% jobs in urban areas could partially move operations remotely;

DC, Colorado and Oregon have the highest proportion of remote workers;

The worst states for working remotely are Mississippi, Puerto Rico and Louisiana.

Along with that, Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers.

“Industries such as finance, insurance and most professional consulting could easily adopt a remote work model with the right IT system in place. Even industries like manufacturing can automate chain supply processes more efficiently, for example, so that more employees can manage tasks from any computer. Similarly, all admin jobs can easily be streamlined through better ticketing automation, with one centralized hub to connect across all departments to offer flawless customer service. Having worked with small to Fortune 500 companies along the years, we have found that education, healthcare, manufacturing and HR are the most convertible sectors towards remote or hybrid work models.”