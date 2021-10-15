Texas’ average gas price are cheapest in the nation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The gas price average statewide in Texas is $2.93 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is the cheapest price in the country, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That is six cents more than last week and $1.07 more per gallon than compared to this day last year.
Of the major metro areas in the state, El Paso drivers pat the most on average at $3.15. Drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $2.85 per gallon. Right now, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.30 that’s $1.12 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Houston gas prices are at $2.87 per gallon, a slight increase of $0.05 from last week.
The statewide gas price average is at its highest price point in seven years. On October 19, 2014, the average for regular unleaded was also $2.93 per gallon. AAA reminds people reminds people that while Texas gas prices are much higher than last year fewer people were traveling and driving in 2020.
“Texans are paying the most for retail gasoline since 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With more people traveling and returning to the office, demand for fuel is on the rise. Factor in surging crude oil prices due to OPEC+ forgoing further production increases and were seeing a trend that were not used to seeing in October.”
