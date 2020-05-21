Texas base put on lockdown; active shooter ‘neutralized’

Texas

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A naval air station in Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter was reported near one of the facility’s gates.

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi says the shooter was “neutralized” and all gates remain closed.

There were no immediate reports of what happened to the shooter or other injuries.

The station had a similar lockdown last December.

In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

