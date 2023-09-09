McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A few ports of entry on the Texas border will be temporarily closed on Monday for anniversary ceremonies commemorating the 9/11 attacks, officials with the Department of Homeland Security announced.

In Brownsville, the Veterans International Bridge linking to Matamoros, Mexico, plans to close at 7 a.m. CT for an hour-long ceremony, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

In Laredo, traffic will be halted starting at 6:45 a.m. at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, which connects to Nuevo, Laredo, Mexico, CBP officials announced. Traffic is expected to resume around 8 a.m.

In Alpine, the Alpine Border Patrol Station will hold a memorial ceremony starting at 8 a.m. CT.

In 2011, agents at the Alpine Station received a piece of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers from New York City, which collapsed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

(Border Patrol Graphic)

CBP say travelers in affected ports should plan for added delays on Monday.

Border wait times can be monitored at this CBP online portal.

CBP is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which was formed after the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

