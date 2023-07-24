TEXAS (KIAH)— The Texas Workforce Commission says that Texas has broken three records again for the number of jobs, number employed and size of the state’s civilian labor force. The total number of nonfarm employment increased by 31,100 positions over the month..reaching a 21st consecutive series-high level at 13,944,600 jobs. Overall, the state achieved 28 consecutive months of growth.

Texas has seen growing employment since June 2022 with 542,500 positions–the largest annual increase in the nation. Texas’ employment growth rate continues to outperform with 4.0 percent annual growth from June 2022 to June 2023. The state seasonally adjusted the civilian labor force over the month by 30,500 people to reach 15,039,800 in June. The number of employed Texans also reached a new record at more than 14,429,900. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent.

“More than 350,000 people have joined the Texas workforce since June 2022, making the Lone Star State a national leader as the best place to work and to live,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As a resource for this growing job market, TWC is committed to provide a range of services for employers and job seekers alike.”

Out of all major industries, private education and health services added the most jobs of all the major industries at 11,900. Construction was a close second with 11,000 positions. Manufacturing gained 6,100 jobs over the month. Annual employment growth for the month of June this year was stronger than the national rate except for in one of the 11 industries, leisure and hospitality.

“Texas employers are helping Texas stay robust and growing as the state approaches the 14 million mark for nonfarm jobs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From initiatives like the Texas Conference for Employers and programs like the Skills Development Fund, TWC will continue to encourage that forward drive by providing resources for our Texas employers that include the best employment law education information and the best customized training for current and future workers.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) reached the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in June. Amarillo followed at 3.3 percent and Odessa at 3.4 percent. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA had the second largest over-the-year increase in number of jobs in the nation, not seasonally adjusted.

“Texas continues to expand the labor force with skilled workers, at more than 15 million strong, as we boost careers through opportunities with our apprenticeship, internship, and vocational rehabilitation programs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC and our 28 Workforce Solution Boards help Texans navigate employment services that include career exploration, support services, job fairs, and job training programs.”

To see more employment estimates from TWC and the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics visit the website here.