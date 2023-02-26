DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re an avid Instagram user you’re either familiar with or even posted your own thirst trap picture to get likes and comments galore, but have you ever done a “thirst trip?”

Hotels.com claims that a new type of vacation is trending. They’re called thirst trips, or “short weekend stays that satisfy our desire for a day off by the pool” – just enough to quench a person’s thirst for vacation.

They’re predicting that shorter, more frequent two to three day trips will surge throughout the spring and summer of 2023.

“We’ve hit a point in the year when there’s no 3-day weekend on the office calendar, so many Americans have sort of conditioned themselves to hold out on making travel plans until Memorial Day weekend,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “The trend is not waiting more than a quarter of the year to vacation. People are creating their own drought-breaking mini-vacations.”

Interestingly enough, Hotels.com found a Central Texas hotel pool is a hot spot for thirst trips this year. Of the 14 best spots they named for a long weekend, Club Wyndham Austin is the best place to be over April 14-16 this year, Hotels.com said. The Austin destination is the only Texas spot on the list: