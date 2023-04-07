TEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — A Texas City man now knows his punishment for brutally killing a man inside his own home.

On Wednesday, a court sentenced Jacob Alvarado, 20, to life in prison.

He was just 17 years old when he and two other men broke into a Texas City home back on March 28, 2020.

They attacked 19-year-old Colton Nowak and his girlfriend while they were both asleep and demanded money. Somehow Nowak was able to get to his own gun and fight back, shooting all three attackers.

Two of the other attackers, Mason Perry and Sean Greenes, both died.

The three other victims survived. But Nowak, who was shot 13 times, died. His girlfriend was shot once but survived her injury.

Alvarado was arrested after he was admitted to an emergency room with a gunshot wound just below his neck.

Prosecutors showed evidence of the victim’s DNA on Alvarado’s clothes, along with a text conversation with Perry about the planning of the home invasion. It took three hours for the jury to find Alvarado guilty of capital murder.

Because Alvarado was 17 years old at the time of the crime, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

Alvarado’s life sentence comes with the possibility of parole, but now until he serves 40 years in prison, when he will be 60 years old.