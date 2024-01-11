TEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — This week, a woman from Texas City named Tracee Marlow, was handed a seven-year prison sentence by a Galveston County jury for possession of more than ten grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. The verdict comes after a thorough investigation and trial that unfolded over the past week.

The case originated in 2023 when the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force received a tip about drugs being dealt out of an apartment in Texas City. After a month and a half of investigation including undercover surveillance, the task force executed a search warrant at Marlow’s residence in March of 2023. The search uncovered nearly twelve grams of methamphetamine Marlow had in her bedroom. She was arrested and indicted on charges of possession with intent to deliver, which is a first-degree felony.

The trial started Monday, January 8th, 2024. Testimony from Texas City PD Detective Ira Fowler detailed the surveillance findings, search and reveal of illicit substances Marlow had. Fowler added information about multiple scales, marijuana, and Xanax found at the scene, indicating a potential drug trafficking operation.

Marlow has an extensive criminal history and multiple previous convictions. Yet, she still took the stand in her own defense. Cross-examination quickly revealed inconsistencies in her testimony and her attempts to blame others.

The jury returned a verdict of seven years in prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney commended the collaborative efforts of the Galveston County Organized Crime Task Force, the Texas City Police Department, and the DPS Crime Lab for their dedication and work in bringing Marlow to justice.