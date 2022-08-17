DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the country and even the world to get a taste of music in your life is some of the most fun travel and music fanatics can have. Checking out new bands, artists, venues, sounds, and everything in between is nothing short of exciting.

Recently, Clever Real Estate released its rankings of the best music cities in the United States based on 2022 data and Texas is well represented in the top 50. The publication made their rankings based off working musicians in the city, inexpensive concerts, intimate concert venues and people searching for music genres on Google.

Like most things in Texas, it starts in Austin and the city came in at No. 4 behind Nashville, Indy, and Portland. Meanwhile, near the bottom of the top 50 in back-to-back-to-back fashion were Dallas (46), San Antonio (47), and Houston (47).

Clever named Austin the Live Music Capital, “Austin is America’s No. 1 live music metro, with an average of five small concert venues per 100,000 residents and nine music festivals planned for 2022 – almost 2x more than the average U.S. city (5)!”

Austin was ranked No. 1 for live music while Dallas and Houston found themselves on the top five worst cities for live music in this study. San Antonio and Dallas were also listed among the top five most expensive music cities.

For more from this study, click here.