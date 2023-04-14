GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A teenager is in custody for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old in Galveston last month.

Darius Geters (Galveston Police Department)

Galveston police arrested 19-year-old Texas City resident Darius Geters on Thursday for murder in connection with the March 26 death of a 15-year-old juvenile in the 2900 block of Ave M ½ in Galveston.

Detectives with the Galveston Police Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident and filed murder charges. His bond is set at $250,000.

Geters was transported to the Galveston County Jail for booking without further incident.