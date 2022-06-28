HOUSTON (CW39) A Texas congressman is asking a power mogul to support our power grid.

Tuesday, Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) sent a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk asking him to work in tandem with government officials to strengthen both Texas’ and the nation’s power grids. Nehls said he sent the letter in attempt to ensure their long-term resiliency and affordability against unpredictable weather. He also wants support in stabilizing the grid because of fluctuating prices in energy, and other external factors.

Musk’s company, Tesla, is headquartered in Austin, TX, and is America’s largest manufacturer of electrical vehicles (EV). In the letter, Rep. Nehls believes that Musk has a large stake in the reliability of Texas’ power grid, and in power grids across the nation as EVs become more popular.

The continued success of the people of Texas and Tesla Inc. and its stakeholders is largely dependent on a reliable electricity grid. As we continue to work towards solutions to guarantee our power grids can meet the Nation’s increased electric demands, I believe—with your help—we can cultivate an effective relationship between private business and government to ensure the long-term stability of our electric grid. I would appreciate hearing from you on what Tesla Inc. is already doing, and plans to do in the future, to help stabilize the U.S. energy grid as electricity consumption is expected to increase as yours and other EVs become more popular. Congressman Nehls in the letter

In February 2021, Texas suffered one of the worst energy infrastructure failures due to Winter Storm Uri. The severe weather event caused a near complete failure of Texas’ power grid—Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)—and cost the Texas economy up to $130 billion in economic loss, left up to 69 percent of Texans without power and water services, and contributed to at least 210 deaths. California continues to experience power grid failures and rolling blackouts due to immense electrical demands. Rep. Nehls tells Musk that the time is now to stabilize our electrical grids and ensure they are prepared to handle the increased electricity consumption EVs will create.

“Power grids across the country are already struggling to keep up with American’s electrical demands…” said Congressman Nehls in the letter. “The time is now to make sure [these] calamity [in our power grids] never happens again.”

Read the letter HERE.