Texas COVID-19 Update

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – State health officials have reported a spike in daily deaths from the new coronavirus to a level not recorded since the middle of last month. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 301 deaths Tuesday from COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes.

That’s the most since Jan. 14 and brought the state’s coronavirus death toll for the pandemic to slightly more than 39,000. The state also reported almost 13,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the number of Texas cases to just over 2.5 million since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 323,000 cases are active.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.