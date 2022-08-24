AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety lieutenant was arrested in Austin after losing control of his car and crashing into a large metal pole, according to court records.

On July 29 at 8:44 a.m. Austin police responded to multiple 911 reports of a vehicle on fire following a collision in south Austin, the affidavit states. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Arnold Alejandro.

Alejandro was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to the affidavit, the police officer conducting the investigation noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Alejandro’s breath and observed Alejandro to have glassy, watery, and bloodshot eyes.

As a result of the officer’s observations, field sobriety tests were requested to determine whether Alejandro could safely operate a vehicle. Alejandro refused all the requested field sobriety tests, the affidavit states.

According to court records, Alejandro has been a law enforcement officer for 23 years. An attorney for Alejandro wasn’t available at the time of publishing.

KXAN found DPS records stating Alejandro is a lieutenant under the Executive Protection Bureau division, or EPB, which provides security for the Governor’s Mansion, designated elected officials as well as visiting foreign, federal and state dignitaries traveling in Texas.

KXAN reached out to DPS for a comment regarding Alejandro’s arrest and will update this story once a response is provided.

A law enforcement official confirmed to KXAN that the person in the mugshot is Lt. Alejandro who is assigned to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s security detail.

Furthermore, the law enforcement official confirmed the person seen standing next to Paxton in this photo is Lt. Alejandro.

Ken Paxton at the inauguration ceremony of Judge Michelle Slaughter at the state capitol. Jan. 11, 2019. Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / Texas Tribune.

Alejandro was released July 30 on a $5,000 bond and was ordered to complete an alcohol evaluation with Travis County Counseling and Education Services and required to install an Ignition Interlock Device in his car, according to court records.