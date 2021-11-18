Texas DPS to hold briefing on Operation Lone Star, focus on apprehension numbers

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS will hold their seventh briefing on Operation Lone Star (OLS) on Thursday morning, giving an update on their efforts near the border.

This week’s briefing will be hosted by Texas DPS, the Texas Military Department (TMD) and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC).

The briefing will be led by DPS Regional Director Victor Escalon, Segovia Senior Warden Felipe Gonzalez and a representative from TMD. The briefing will provide updates OLS, with a focus on apprehensions, arrests and detentions.

Last week’s briefing was postponed due to Veterans Day.