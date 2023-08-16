"A once in a lifetime experience provides the opportunity to celebrate the best of human culture and innovation, both present and future."

DALLAS (KDAF) — A festival celebrating Earth’s cosmic gift is coming to Central Texas in 2024.

“In April 2024 the moon will give us a gift. One that won’t occur in the United States for another twenty years in the Central Texas sky. The moon will come out mysteriously blocking the sun for four minutes and twenty seconds. People from all over the Earth will celebrate this Cosmic gift of temporary night. “

Texas Eclipse is a celebration of music, art, space and technology. The event will take place from April 5 through April 9. Texas Hill Country’s Reveille Peak Ranch is 1,200 acres of camping ground and 60 miles of trails fill the festival grounds.

The festival will include DJs, producers, multi-instrumentalist bands, singers and more under the Texas skies for four days and nights of musical exploration.

