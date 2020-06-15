Texas Equusearch helping to locate missing firefighter Ken Zavala

Kent Zavala, a 20 year-old firefighter, and his dog were involved in an accident Sunday night after 8p.m.. They were in a jeep going northbound on the Galveston Causeway. He and his god were ejected from the jeep they were riding in near the Tiki Island exit. The jeep hit the guardrail and rolled over when the accident occurred.

The dog was rescued, and Kent’s cap and shoes have been located. However, Zavala is still missing. He was wearing a white T-shirt and white cut-off shorts. He has a Texas tattoo with Barbed Wire over his heart.

Zavala is currently with the Crosby Fire Department firefighter and was to soon become a Houston Fire Department firefighter.

If you have any information regarding last night’s accident or Kent’s whereabouts, please call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

