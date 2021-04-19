Texas falling behind other states in vaccinating people against COVID-19

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Getty Images

HOUSTON (CW39) — All U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have now made all adults over the age of 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, meeting President Biden’s April 19th deadline.

The U.S. is leading the charge worldwide in getting its population vaccinated, with 22.2% of the country — who have received both vaccine doses. But, there are some states doing a better job administering the vaccine and others that are falling behind.

Texas is one of those states falling behind in vaccinating its residents, according to a new report from QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company. Health analysts found that 19.9%, or 5,758,786 of Texans, are fully vaccinated. These recent figures make Texas the #44 vaccinated state in the nation.

Georgia, Utah and Alabama have the lowest rates of vaccinated residents — each with less than 17% of their respective total populations vaccinated. New York, one of the states hit hardest in 2020, has since distributed 14,459,595 vaccines. Of those vaccines, the state has administered 12,242,726 so far. As of early April, New York has vaccinated 25.3% of its total population, ranking it 14th for overall vaccination rates for its state residents.

On the other hand, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Dakota have the highest numbers out of their total residents who are fully vaccinated. New Mexico administered the highest rate of vaccines of its distribution at 88.5%.

Share this story

Popular

Future temperatures - Adam Krueger

Peloton Treadmill Child Death and Pet Warning

Potential rain Friday and Saturday - Adam Krueger

Chauvin Murder Trial Closing Arguments Start Monday

"People Plant Connection" Gardening Seminar

NASA - Mars Ingenuity A Success with Flight on Another Planet

"Smart Garden" Assistant app

Houstonians can sign up for free rain barrel

Hail damage car repairs

Houston facility for teen immigrant girls closed

Search underway for fugitive in deadly shooting

HOUSTON HAPPENS - MAGGIE FLECKNOE, STAR HARVEY

Mystery Wire: UAP Photos

Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

Safe Secure Systems

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss