AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state be lowered to half-staff.

Abbott also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. According to the governor’s office, the moment of silence will be in memory of the victims, survivors, families, loved ones and the entire Uvalde community.

“One year ago, the Uvalde community and the entire state of Texas were devastated to our core by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School,” Abbott said. “Our hearts remain with the families and members of the community, with whom Cecilia and I met in the weeks and months after as they grieved and began their journeys of healing. As we lower Texas flags today in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal. May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward.”

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset Wednesday, May 24, 2023.