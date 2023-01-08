CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day.

Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

At 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Everhart Road in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, neighbors told police that the victim was taken to a hospital by family members, police stated.

Officers were later advised that the child died of her injuries.

That same day, police identified two men who “illegally discharged their firearms in the direction of several habitations,” police stated.

On Jan. 2, detectives secured arrest warrants for Poindexter and Leal, and they were taken into custody.

The girl was identified as 11-year-old Ambthyst Silva, according to a report from NBC affiliate KRIS 6 News.

The men were each given a bond totaling $75,000, with police adding that their charges may be upgraded pending the investigation.