Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweets video of trees bulldozed near border

HOUSTON (KIAH) Today former president Donald Trump is touring the Rio Grande Valley along with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. They are attending a a tour of the unfinished border wall in the Rio Grande Valley for a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement.
Trees are being cleared for more border wall construction. The governor tweeted the following video ahead of the visit.
