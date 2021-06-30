Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweets video of trees bulldozed near border

HOUSTON (KIAH) Today former president Donald Trump is touring the Rio Grande Valley along with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. They are attending a a tour of the unfinished border wall in the Rio Grande Valley for a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement.

Trees are being cleared for more border wall construction. The governor tweeted the following video ahead of the visit.

Building the border barrier has begun.



The 1st step is to get easements on land.



The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process.



That is what is happening here.



The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process. pic.twitter.com/n9JUN0CymL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2021