Texas Governor Greg Abbott Issues Mask Order Requirement To Slow Spread Of COVID-19

HOUSTON, TX – All Texans are required to wear a mask in public starting Friday at noon. Every county with more than 20 COVID-19 cases. Every city. More than 91 counties in Texas have revealed a stark reality in spikes across Texas.

“It’s getting worse.” TX Gov. Greg Abbott

View the Governor’s Executive Order.

View the Governor’s Proclamation.

The first time someone is caught without a mask, will be warned. The second time, you may face a $250 fine.

Statement from House Speaker Dennis Bonnen:

“Leaders lead while others criticize. Today Governor Abbott continues to lead. I applaud his face covering requirement and stand firmly with him as he makes these tough decisions, working day in and day out to keep Texas strong in both the health of its citizens and its economic prosperity. Our state, nation, and world face one of the greatest crises in recent history and there is no room for partisan politics nor are there any easy answers. He continues to demonstrate fortitude and flexibility as he monitors and responds to an extremely dynamic situation based on fact-based data and scientific evidence. I am grateful for his efforts to keep Texas unified and moving forward. #MaskUpTexas“

Kids 10 and under aren’t required to wear a mask, but it is still advised.

The Mayor of Houston also made remarks today endorsing the requirement due to the 700 new cases today and two new deaths. Of those getting tested in Texas, 1 in 5 are testing positive. We have gone from 11% and 13% to 20% in the City of Houston.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.