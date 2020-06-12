Texas Is #1 State Where Millennials Are Moving

Texas

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

moving moving truck, moving van

As many millennials move out of state, some parts of the country have become more popular spots for their relocation. 

In its fourth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed the most recently available Census Bureau data (2018) on migration patterns of people between the ages of 25 and 39 to uncover the states and cities where millennials are moving.

Texas ranks as the most popular state where millennials are moving. More than 192,200 individuals between the ages of 25 and 39 moved to Texas in 2018, while only about 138,700 moved out of the state. In total, there was a net migration of about 53,600 millennials into the Lone Star state.

Eight of the top 25 cities where millennials are moving are in Texas. In 2018, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, McKinney, Round Rock, Irving and Frisco all experienced a net migration of more than 1,600 millennials from different states. To see the exact figures for each city, check out the table below. 

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a"

Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fitness Friday"

Austin Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Austin Police Reform"

Pride Houston Rally & March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride Houston Rally & March"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

FANTASTIC WEEKEND WEATHER

How long will humidity stay low?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How long will humidity stay low?"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular