Texas Is #1 State Where Millennials Are Moving

As many millennials move out of state, some parts of the country have become more popular spots for their relocation.
In its fourth annual study, SmartAsset analyzed the most recently available Census Bureau data (2018) on migration patterns of people between the ages of 25 and 39 to uncover the states and cities where millennials are moving.
Texas ranks as the most popular state where millennials are moving. More than 192,200 individuals between the ages of 25 and 39 moved to Texas in 2018, while only about 138,700 moved out of the state. In total, there was a net migration of about 53,600 millennials into the Lone Star state.
Eight of the top 25 cities where millennials are moving are in Texas. In 2018, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, McKinney, Round Rock, Irving and Frisco all experienced a net migration of more than 1,600 millennials from different states. To see the exact figures for each city, check out the table below.
