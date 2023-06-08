DALLAS (KDAF)—It is clear that Texans love themselves, but why? Do they love the cowboy boots, the Texan accent, or something else?

Texas is known for its legendary cowboy culture, its large cities, its diverse landscapes, its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and its strong southern hospitality.

It is also famous for its cattle and oil industry, its rodeos, its music, and its unique Texan culture. An animal information website, A-Z Animals, listed 25 things Texans love about themselves. A-Z animals said, “The food, history, wildlife, and culture are so unique that the state is renowned throughout the world”.

The top 25 things Texans love about themselves:

Its size above all else Personal freedoms and independence Hot and spicy foods NASA Mission Control in Houston Massive ranches The Alamo Country music State Fair of Texas Embracing gun culture Rattlesnakes abound Drilling for oil A profound love of football Automobile manufacturing Barbeque food Dallas Cowboys Blazing hot weather The Assassination of President Kennedy Museum in Dallas Rodeos National Park System Cultural integration The Texas-Mexico Border debate Large universities Large church congregations Large sports venues Hunting