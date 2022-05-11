AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is now a part of a multistate amicus brief, supporting Alabama’s ‘Vulnerable Child Protection Act.’

This would specifically ban “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery to cosmetically alter children and adolescents in order to facilitate their ‘gender transition,'” according to a press release from Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

The amicus brief states that Alabama and states supporting their act are worried about the recent uptick in “gender-related psychological issues among adolescents and the corresponding rush by some practitioners to supply these vulnerable young people with life-altering drugs and surgical treatment.”

Also argued in the briefing, there’s no requirement at hormone facilities to conduct an assessment on children who identify as transgender.

“I support any law in any state that protects vulnerable children from the sexual predations of the left,” Paxton said. “I trust that the Alabama law will withstand judicial scrutiny, and I’m proud to help.”

A group of more than 20 medical and scientific groups also filed an amicus brief in early May in support of giving all children, including those with gender dysphoria equal access to medical and mental healthcare.

In the amicus brief, the medical groups say, ” The Court should consider amici’s brief because it provides important expertise and addresses misstatements about the treatment of transgender adolescents.”

According to the medical professionals, their groups represent thousands of health care providers who have expertise and experience with transgender youth.

“Denying such evidence-based medical care to adolescents who meet the requisite medical criteria puts them at risk of significant harm to their mental health,” the medical professionals’ amicus brief reads. “The legislative findings in the Healthcare Ban mischaracterize the well-accepted medical guidelines for treating gender dysphoria in adolescents and the guidelines’ supporting evidence.”