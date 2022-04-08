HOUSTON (AP) — Seven Texas lawmakers who traveled hundreds of miles to update death row inmate Melissa Lucio on their efforts to stop her execution were able to connect with her through embrace and prayer.

State Rep. Joe Moody said that although they were initially told the visit would have to be non-contact, the lawmakers ultimately were allowed in the same room with Lucio on Wednesday during their 40-minute visit.

The lawmakers say they are troubled by Lucio’s case and believe her execution should be stopped as there are legitimate questions about whether she is guilty of fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter in 2007.