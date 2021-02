HOUSTON (CW39) A Texas lawyer goes viral after accidentally turning on the cat filter during a Zoom call with a judge. The funny thing is, he didn’t know how to stop it.

So you hear the lawyer, but see the cat’s eyes darting around as its mouth is talking. At one point he has to say, “I’m here live, I’m not a cat.”

Here’s the clip posted on attorney Lawrence Hurley’s Twitter account…

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap



“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021