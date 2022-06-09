AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)— A bold move to draw attention to the need for affordable housing across the Lone Star State — lawmakers and volunteers are partnering with Habitat for Humanity Texas to build a home on display at the capitol grounds.

This is a part of ‘Day at the Dome Capitol Build. According to Habitat for Humanity Texas, nine million Texans do not have access to proper shelter.

It will be all hands on deck Tuesday, building the home piece by piece. That home will then be delivered to Killeen, Texas. There’ the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity will finish construction by the end of the summer, and the home will be ready for its rightful owners.

“This is going to be a big weight off my back, to finally have a home for my grandbabies,” said homebuyer Vanessa Spruell, recipient of this year’s Capitol Build home.

According to Habitat for Humanity Texas, Spruell and her husband have been married for 37 years. He is a retired U.S. Marine Veteran, who’s unable to work outside of home, due to injuries.

This couple cares for their three granddaughters, according to Habitat for Humanity Texas.

“Virtually every societal ill shows improvement with home ownership, yet it’s so basic that policymakers often forget its importance,” said Habitat for Humanity Texas chief executive officer Amy Ledbetter Parham. “Working together, on build sites and in the Capitol, we can strengthen communities across Texas, so everyone has an opportunity to thrive.”