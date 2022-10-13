Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got an itch, you’re probably scratching but a resident of South Texas was scratching something different on their way to winning a seven-figure lottery prize.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of San Antonio has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize, “A San Antonio resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas

Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

This big winning ticket was bought at Pit Stop Food Mart on West Loop 1604 North in San Antonio. The winning chose to remain anonymous.

The lottery says, “This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.”