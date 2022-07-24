HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

The statement said that Patrick tested positive for COVID on Saturday. He previously experienced another mild case of COVID about eight months ago.

Patrick is experiencing only mild symptoms and is isolating at home and following appropriate protocols, the statement said. He is fully vaccinated and received a booster last fall. Patrick will work from home this week, the statement said.