SAN ANTONIO Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 43-year-old man died after lighting a “mortar-style” firework from the top of his head.

According to a report from San Antonio police, the incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 5 at the 800 block of Harriman Place.

Officers arrived at the location and met with EMS personnel who were tending to a man who had severe head trauma. The man, identified as Pablo Ruiz, was unresponsive and died shortly afterwards.

According to police, a witness said they were shooting fireworks when Ruiz, who had been drinking, elected to light one from the top of his head.

Authorities believe the firework exploded from the bottom end of the tube, piercing the top portion of his head instantly.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his cause of death as head injuries from a firework explosion mishap.