Texas mom ‘testing’ school security arrested after pretending to be 13-year-old daughter

Texas

by: Stephanie Shields, Daniel Marin,

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas mother who posted a video of herself sneaking into her daughter’s middle school to test campus security was arrested on Friday, according to El Paso County jail records.

Casey Garcia, who recorded herself disguised as her daughter at Garcia Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, uploaded a video of her arrest to her YouTube account. She now faces charges including criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

The video published on Thursday showed Garcia going to different classes unnoticed by school administrators. At the end of the day, she turned herself in to the principal after a teacher noticed she was not a student.

In the roughly four-minute clip, Garcia carries her phone with her as she walks out to greet El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who are waiting by the gate of her home.

“I’m just letting you know that I am recording,” Garcia is heard telling the officers.

“That’s OK, ma’am, so are we,” one of the deputies replies.

In the video, Garcia tells the deputies several times that she is not resisting arrest.

San Elizario Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Meza-Chavez told KTSM the district is reviewing and evaluating its security measures.

“While there was a breach in security by an individual associated as a parent with the school … we want to assure you that our security measures are being reviewed and evaluated,” Meza-Chavez said.

After being released from custody Friday, Garcia sent KTSM a statement:

I spent the day in police custody, but my question still remains: Are our children safe in our schools, Jeannie Meza-Chavez?”

Casey Garcia statement to KTSM

Meza-Chavez declined an interview with KTSM on Friday but said, “At this time, the issue is being handled by local authorities.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss