If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a Texas National Guard soldier took their own life.

In a letter from his office, the governor stated the solider “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass,” a border community southwest of San Antonio. Abbott did not release the soldier’s name.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier,” Abbott said, in part, in a statement.

Abbott said Texas Rangers are investigating the death, and the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety are coordinating with local law enforcement.

“I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service,” Abbott continued on to say in his statement.

Though Abbott did not say which mission the soldier was part of, the Texas Tribune along with the Military Times reported the soldier was assigned to Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative launched by Abbott in March 2021.

The news organizations reported the soldier used his duty weapon during the suicide, which occurred Tuesday around 8:20 a.m.

The Texas Tribune said this suicide would be the first suspected suicide linked to Operation Lone Star since December 2021 and the fifth suspected suicide overall. It also reported two more soldiers died in accidental shootings, and another died while trying to save migrants who were drowning.

In a December interview, Davis Winkie with the Army Times helped shed light on the various stressors these soldiers face.

“For somebody who hasn’t had to put down their civilian life on that kind of notice, to go on a mission where you don’t know how long you’re going to be there. You don’t know if you’re going to be allowed see your family regularly — that’s a really significant stressor,” Winkie told KXAN in that past interview.

Abbott’s office said support resources for military service members and veterans are available on the Texas Military Department website. Additional mental health help can be found on the Texas Health and Human Services site.