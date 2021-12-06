Texas officer killed in shoot-out identified, Gov. Abbott releases statement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mesquite Police department has released the identity of the Texas police officer who was killed in the line of duty, his name is Richard Lee Houston II.

According to the Mesquite Police department, Houston was a 21-year veteran of the force and was married with three children.

The North Texas police officer died from his injuries after getting in a shootout with a suspect on Friday.

It happened in the parking lot of an Albertsons grocery store. The officer was investigating a disturbance involving two women, when gunfire erupted between the officer and another man.

Police Chief David Gill describes Houston as a good man. “This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family. He was a 21 year veteran in mesquite police department. A good man, a good friend, a good officer.”

A procession with community members and officers from both Mesquite and Dallas took place Saturday night as Houston’s body was escorted from the hospital.

Gov. Greg Abbott releasing a statement saying the tragedy is a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers take everyday by “putting their lives on the line to protect our communities.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.