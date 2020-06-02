Texas parents arrested after 10-year-old tests positive for meth

Texas

by: Erica Garner and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via KTAB

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Two Texas parents were arrested after their 10-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kody Stone and Kathryn Crouch, both 39, were arrested and charged Monday with endangering a child in connection with an investigation that began in September 2019.

Court documents state that child protective services workers contacted police after Stone, Crouch and the 10-year-old child all tested positive for narcotics.

Stone and Crouch were released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond each.

No further information was released.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace march planned in honor of George Floyd"

Four Bears In A Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Bears In A Box"

Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother of George Floyd Speaks In Minneapolis"

Officer Struck at Emancipation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Struck at Emancipation"

Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular