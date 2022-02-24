AUSTIN (Nexstar) — New polling ahead of the March 1 primary affirms the likelihood Gov. Greg Abbott and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke will earn the gubernatorial nominations for their party, with the Republican leading the Democrat in a hypothetical matchup.

A Nexstar/Emerson College/The Hill poll taken this week shows both Abbott and O’Rourke are comfortably leading their primary fields, with Abbott polling at 61% and O’Rourke at 82%.

Within the primary field, Abbott faces challenges from several candidates. His most two vocal conservative foes, Allen West and Don Huffines, poll much lower — with West at 12% and Don Huffines at 9%. Another nine percent of GOP primary voters are still undecided.

In a hypothetical race between Abbott and O’Rourke come November, the Republican incumbent leads 52% to 45%.

By gender, the majority of male voters polled say they plan to vote for Abbott over O’Rourke. Amongst female voters, the two candidates are tied. The Democrat enjoys more popularity with younger voters, leading among 18 to 29-year-old voters 51% to 44%. Abbott leads the polls in all other age demographics.

A majority of Texans don’t think President Joe Biden is doing a good job, with 53% disapproving and 39% approving — numbers Abbott’s campaign has tried to take advantage of, with television ads and rhetoric directing at tying his Democratic challenger to the commander-in-chief.

On the campaign trail, O’Rourke has distanced himself from the leader of the Democratic Party. When asked if he would welcome President Joe Biden campaigning for him in Texas, O’Rourke responded by saying he was “not interested in any national politician coming in,” at a press conference on Jan. 21.

Attorney General race

Incumbent Ken Paxton leads the Republican primary field with 43% of support from voters — a number that puts him at risk of a runoff election, as he needs at least 50% of the vote.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush leads the field of challengers with 20%, while Congressman Louie Gohmert and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman come in with 12% support in the poll. The poll shows 14% undecided (due to rounding, the total exceeds 100%).

Paxton’s challengers’ attacks have consistently targeted the federal indictment against him, as well as an ongoing FBI investigation into allegations of abuse of office. But those legal issues don’t seem to matter to most primary voters.

In the poll, 41% of Republican primary voters said Paxton’s legal issues have no impact on their likelihood of voting for him, while 23% said the accusations actually made them more likely to vote for him. A quarter of voters said the legal issues make them less-likely to vote for Paxton.

For Democrats hoping to flip the AG’s office blue, no candidate clears the 50% threshold: Rochelle Garza leads with 30%, followed by Joe Jaworski at 22%, and Lee Merritt with 16%. Twenty-two percent (22%) are still undecided.

How Texans feel about the top issues in upcoming elections

Immigration and the border

Similar to other recent polling, the top issue for most Texas voters from both sides of the aisle is border security and immigration. Twenty-six percent said immigration was the number one issue facing the state, 15% said healthcare, 14% said inflation and 12% said COVID-19.

Looking closer at the border, Texas voters are split on how secure they think the U.S.-Mexico border is. Thirty percent said it is not secure whatsoever and 30% said it’s somewhat secure. Twenty-four percent say it is not very secure and 16% say it is very secure.

Texas power grid

When it comes to the reliability of the Texas power grid after its near-collapse during the 2021 winter storm, 82% of Texas voters are very or somewhat concerned about the grid. Fourteen percent are not very concerned and just 3% are not at all concerned. The majority (58%) of Texas voters think Texas runs fair elections, while 25% believe Texas does not run fair elections, and 16% are unsure on the issue.

Election and voter integrity

The majority, 58%, of Texas voters believe the state runs fair elections, while 25% believe Texas does not run fair elections, and 16% are unsure on the issue.

Sixty-eight percent of White voters believe Texas runs fair elections. In comparison, 44% of Black voters don’t think Texas has fair elections. Hispanic voters were more split — 48% believe Texas’ elections are fair and 40% do not believe so.

The majority (56%) of voters think Texas is headed in the right direction, while 45% say it is headed in the wrong direction.

The Emerson College/The Hill Texas poll was conducted February 21-22, 2022. The Republican primary sample consisted of very likely voters, n=522, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.2 percentage points. The Democratic primary sample consisted of very likely voters, n=388, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 4.9 percentage points. The general election sample consisted of somewhat likely voters in Texas, n=1,000 with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, and region based on 2020 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk, e-mail using an opt-in probability sample, and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.