Texas ranks #32 for a fast mobile connection

HOUSTON (CW39) The Lone Star State ranks toward the bottom of the pack when it comes to fast mobile network connection.

According to Whistleout.com, Texas ranks #32 for a fast mobile network connection in 2020.

This means that on average, Texas is among the slower states when it comes to connecting to the internet on a smartphone.

You can compare state’s ranking to the rest of the US, here.



With the race for 5G in full swing and the pandemic forcing us to rely more heavily on the Internet to connect from afar, having a fast mobile connection is more relevant now than ever before. But not all states are created equal when it comes to speed and coverage availability. To find out which states are up to speed, and which fall behind, the team at WhistleOut combined the latest mobile speed test data with exclusive 5G coverage data.



Top findings in the report for Texas:

Texas sees median mobile download speeds of 25.46 Mbps. (The national median speed is 27.59 Mbps)

96.9% of Texas is covered by 5G (see our methodology section for more information on how this was derived)

The top 5 places for mobile internet: Washington D.C., Deleware, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York

The bottom 5 places for mobile internet: Alaska, Wyoming, Nebraska, Mississippi, and Maine