DALLAS (KDAF) — Two buns, a slab of fried chicken, sauce, pickles, and any & all toppings you desire, put it all together and what do you get? One of the most popular foods in America, the chicken sandwich.

It’s time to celebrate with food, as Wednesday, November 9 is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day and there’s truly no better post-Election Day meal than a chicken sandwich.

“Fried chicken sandwiches have always been popular but now, because of Popeyes, it’s part of the cultural zeitgeist. If local news channels are covering the Popeyes frenzy then you know that the craze has permeated into the daily fabric of being in America,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the best chicken sandwiches in the country and where they reside. They claim that a certain eatery in Austin takes the cake when it comes to chicken sandwiches in Texas. So, if you’re looking for the bees-knees of chicken sandwiches in the Lone Star State, Las Abuelas is the place to be.

The report says, “Las Abuelas lives up to its name—this homestyle restaurant serves up food that is as comforting as the food your grandmother might make. Their exciting takes on Mexican-American fusion cuisine leaves you speechless in the best way possible, and their “Original Sandwich” takes the cake. This sandwich consists of a big piece of fried white meat chicken between two buns. The fun doesn’t stop there, as the sandwich is then customizable, with toppings that include a range from cabbage and avocado to fried egg and hot sauce.”