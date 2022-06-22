AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas state senator who represents Uvalde is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety for denying him access to public records related to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Law enforcement, including Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw, provided conflicting and false accounts of what happened during the shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was “livid” after being “misled” on information provided by officials in the days following the shooting.

Gov. Abbott said the day after the shooting that a Uvalde CISD officer confronted the gunman before he walked into Robb Elementary. A spokesperson for Texas DPS said that was untrue the following day.

“Yes, I was misled. I am livid about what happened,” Abbott said during a press conference three days after the shooting. “I was on this very stage, and I was telling the public what had been told to me. I wrote down hand notes in detail what everybody in that room told me. The information I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate, and I’m absolutely livid about that. My expectation is that the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigation… they get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty.”

“To date, they have been met with lies, misstatements, and shifts of blame. The State of Texas failed these families, and those families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day. This is a suit to demand just that,” said Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

In an open records request to McCraw on May 31, Gutierrez requested the ballistics report on the shooting, any policy manuals or documents that show how DPS and local law enforcement are supposed to work together during active shooter or hostage situations, and any documents or reports that detail how police and DPS responded to Robb Elementary.

Gutierrez also requested information showing the exact times that each law enforcement officer, from the local to the federal level, arrived on the scene. He also asked McCraw for clarification on who was in “operational control at every step of the law enforcement response in Uvalde.”

The lawsuit says by law, DPS had 10 business days to either respond to Gutierrez’s request or seek a decision from the attorney general on whether the release of documents could be denied, but that the agency did neither.

Gutierrez claims that DPS violated Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code by failing to provide the documents.

“The community of Uvalde deserves answers now so that we can begin to heal and make sure a massacre like this never happens again,” Gutierrez said.

KXAN has reached out to Texas DPS for a response.

Last week, KXAN received a copy of a letter sent to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from a law firm representing the city of Uvalde. The letter was regarding the distribution of information from open records requests made surrounding the May 24 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In the letter, the law firm, Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal & Zech, P.C., requested Paxton decide if the requested information is exempt from disclosure under the Public Information Act.

The law firm said the city of Uvalde claimed, “the requested information is not information that is collected, assembled or maintained under a law or ordinance or in connection with the transaction of official business by a governmental body or for a governmental body or is excepted from disclosure.”

KXAN requested the 911 recordings and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) report, as well as 911 transcriptions of calls made surrounding the shooting.