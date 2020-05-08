TX Senator Ted Cruz Visited Jailed Dallas Salon Owner For A Haircut

TX Sen. Ted Cruz gets haircut at Salon a La Mode, owned by recently jailed Shelley Luther.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz stopped in Dallas for a haircut – at a specially chosen hair salon.

Cruz visited Salon a la Mode, whose owner Shelley Luther was briefly jailed for reopening last week in spite of the state’s stay-at-home order. She was freed Thursday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order eliminating jail time as a punishment for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Cruz, who wore a facemask during the visit, said that it was his first haircut in three months, tweeting “Glad Shelley is out of jail & her business is open!”

