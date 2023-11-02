AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State Parks Day will be celebrated on Nov. 5, and now visitors will have free day pass entrance to explore the great outdoors of the Lone Star State.

All Texas state parks will have free daily entry available with more than 60 statewide parks. Day-use activities can include wildlife watching, walking, hiking, parks programming, camping, biking, swimming, paddleboarding and other activities, per the release. A complete list of activities and events is available online.

Those interested are advised to make a reservation online, especially since parks will operate at established capacity limits. Other fees still apply for non-day pass use.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to continue to connect everyone to our beautiful parklands, and we hope that Texas State Parks Day will give someone new the opportunity to discover what makes our state parks special,” State Parks Division Director Rodney Franklin said in the release. “This centennial has highlighted the work that past and current staff have accomplished in the last 100 years to make parks welcoming places for all visitors. We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years.”

The Texas State Parks system also has new parkland passports available for veterans before Veteran’s Day. Those are free for veterans and offer free entry to all state parks, the release added.