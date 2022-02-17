HOUSTON (KIAH) Good-looking people already make more money and have better luck on dating apps. Now here’s one more advantage they’ve got on the rest of us.

New research approved by the Texas Christian University Institutional Review Board and conducted with participants from Texas Christian University finds that attractive people have better IMMUNE systems. Researchers in Texas took pictures of 150 college students from the neck up. The students weren’t allowed to smile, and the women couldn’t wear make-up. Then they tested their blood to see how strong their immune systems were.

Meanwhile, 500 other people had to rate how attractive each person was. It turned out that participants considered to be the hottest ones had the strongest immune systems.

You may have learned during the pandemic, that being overweight can lower your immunity. However, photographing them from the neck up mostly eliminated that aspect, and none of the people in the study were obese.

So why did the good-looking people have better immunity?

Researchers think it is because we are just biologically pre-programmed to find healthy features like clear skin and full lips attractive.

In other words, one reason we find certain people hot is because we can subconsciously tell they’re healthy, and would be a good mate.