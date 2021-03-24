Texas Taxes Ranking in the Top Ten

With Tax Day delayed to May 17 and 74% of people thinking the government has not spent their tax dollars wisely during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub released its report on the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2021.

WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories: Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

Taxpayer ROI in Texas (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

7th Overall ROI

7th Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

38th Education

40th Health

39th Safety

16th Economy

15th Infrastructure & Pollution

For the full report, click link.

