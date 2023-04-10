An empty classroom at the Utopia Independent School on May 26, 2022 in Utopia, Texas. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH)—The Texas State Teachers Association is pushing for higher teacher pay across the state. TSTA president Ovidia Molina says that based on a bipartisan poll created by TSTA earlier this session, most voters were in support of raises for all teachers.

The poll reported 81% of voters said teacher pay was one of their top priorities. The report breakdown came down to:

53% of Republican voters

52% of Republicans in swing districts

64% of rural Republicans

65% of voters said pay raise should be state-wide — not just based on STARR scores:

44% of Republicans

61% of Republicans in swing districts

52% of rural Republicans

The teacher vacancy task force — appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas education commissioner Mike Morath — say that pay is the No. 1 issue that schools are seeing, causing the massive teacher shortage. TSTA says that the legislature has about $33 billion surplus to work with, giving more than enough funds to increase teacher and staff pay.

Molina encourages all voters to use their votes.

“We don’t know when we’re going to have this amount of money again, so the time is now,” she said. “Call up your representative, make sure you’re talking to people and letting them know why you value our schools, be in communication with your educators, whether you have a student in a public school or you have family members that are in public school. “