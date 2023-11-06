HOUSTON (KIAH)– Texas veterans will receive legal aid this week in honor of Veterans day this weekend thanks to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal aid programs. Throughout November 11, legal aid programs will be available for free.
The Texas Access to Justice Foundation provided grant funding to 13 nonprofit organizations this year. Last year, legal aid organizations provided legal services to over 6,300 Texas veterans. If you’re a veteran in need of legal services , you can find a list of in-person and virtual clinics and events throughout Texas here.
Legal aid assistance is still offered year-round at legal aid clinics across the state. Here is the list of events for the rest of this week:
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
DeBakey Medical Center – Veterans Administration Hospital
Room 6C-105
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
Contact for more information: 713-652-0077
Walkup Clinic at Combined Arms
Beacon Law Legal and Lone Star Legal Aid
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Combined Arms
2929 McKinney St.
Houston, TX 77003
Contact for more information: 832-983-1139
Red, White and You Job Fair
Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Workforce Solutions
4424 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77022
Contact for more information: 713-243-6692