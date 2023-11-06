HOUSTON (KIAH)– Texas veterans will receive legal aid this week in honor of Veterans day this weekend thanks to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal aid programs. Throughout November 11, legal aid programs will be available for free.

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation provided grant funding to 13 nonprofit organizations this year. Last year, legal aid organizations provided legal services to over 6,300 Texas veterans. If you’re a veteran in need of legal services , you can find a list of in-person and virtual clinics and events throughout Texas here.

Legal aid assistance is still offered year-round at legal aid clinics across the state. Here is the list of events for the rest of this week:

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DeBakey Medical Center – Veterans Administration Hospital

Room 6C-105

2002 Holcombe Blvd.

Houston, TX 77030

Contact for more information: 713-652-0077

Walkup Clinic at Combined Arms

Beacon Law Legal and Lone Star Legal Aid

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Combined Arms

2929 McKinney St.

Houston, TX 77003

Contact for more information: 832-983-1139

Red, White and You Job Fair

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Workforce Solutions

4424 North Fwy

Houston, TX 77022

Contact for more information: 713-243-6692