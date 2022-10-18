DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great time to be alive as the fall season has settled in with the temperature dropping just a bit to make Texas a little more comfortable and with that comes diners hitting the restaurants hard for some mac and cheese to go with their Texas meats.

National Pasta Day is being celebrated across the U.S. on Monday, October 17 and while your mind might go to spaghetti and other such kinds of pasta; macaroni and cheese is one of the best sides of all time.

“Craving those carbs? Today is your ultimate cheat day. Make a reservation at your favorite pasta place and indulge in oodles of noodles,” NationalToday said.

When it comes to the best people might think about the best mac & cheese in their city, state, or even their home country. But what about the best mac & cheese in the world? Taste Atlas released its ranking on the best mac and cheese in the world, according to food experts and the state of Texas is making its mark.

The Eagle OTR – Cincinatti Cochon Butcher – New Orleans Beecher’s Handmade Cheese – New York City Crave Kitchen & Cocktails – Mount Pleasant Pecan Lodge – Dallas Murray’s Cheese Bar – New York City Smack Shack – Minneapolis Slows Bar BQ – Detroit Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill – Austin Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill – Dallas