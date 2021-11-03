With the Loan Repayment Assistance Program, some schools might help graduates pay off student loans until they get a decent job.

Student Loan Hero looks at what it actually costs to go to College or University

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new Study by Student Loan Hero by Lendingtree look at the Texas colleges that offer the best value. The company says Texas student debt portfolios hit around $117.5 billion with 3.6 million Texans paying an average of $267 a month on student loans. The analysis looked at what students are actually paying, on average, to attend a school, including tuition, fees and supplies, minus financial aid, scholarships and grants.

The researchers say as of the 2018-2019 school year, just 14% of first-time, four-year college undergraduates didn’t receive some form of financial aid, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

The group, which is a part of the Lendingtree company, looked at more than 1,800 institutions enrolling at least 1,000 students and granting mainly bachelor’s degrees across the 50 states and Washington, dc to figure out the most and least expensive public and private colleges and universities in each state.

Here are the results for the state of Texas.



Least expensive public school: Texas A&M International University (Laredo)

Net price: $3,074

Median debt: $14,789

Median earnings: $45,800

Enrollment: 7,189

Least expensive private school: Huston-Tillotson University (Austin)

Net price: $16,775

Median debt: $28,456

Median earnings: $30,800

Enrollment: 1,112

Most expensive public school: Texas Southern University (Houston)

Net price: $19,430

Median debt: $29,531

Median earnings: $31,300

Enrollment: 7,092

Most expensive private school: Texas Christian University (Fort Worth)

Net price: $36,811

Median debt: $21,500

Median earnings: $52,800

Enrollment: 9,442

You can read the full report here: The Most Expensive & Least Expensive Colleges in Each State to Get a Bachelor’s



