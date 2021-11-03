HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new Study by Student Loan Hero by Lendingtree look at the Texas colleges that offer the best value. The company says Texas student debt portfolios hit around $117.5 billion with 3.6 million Texans paying an average of $267 a month on student loans. The analysis looked at what students are actually paying, on average, to attend a school, including tuition, fees and supplies, minus financial aid, scholarships and grants.
The researchers say as of the 2018-2019 school year, just 14% of first-time, four-year college undergraduates didn’t receive some form of financial aid, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).
The group, which is a part of the Lendingtree company, looked at more than 1,800 institutions enrolling at least 1,000 students and granting mainly bachelor’s degrees across the 50 states and Washington, dc to figure out the most and least expensive public and private colleges and universities in each state.
Here are the results for the state of Texas.
Least expensive public school: Texas A&M International University (Laredo)
Net price: $3,074
Median debt: $14,789
Median earnings: $45,800
Enrollment: 7,189
Least expensive private school: Huston-Tillotson University (Austin)
Net price: $16,775
Median debt: $28,456
Median earnings: $30,800
Enrollment: 1,112
Most expensive public school: Texas Southern University (Houston)
Net price: $19,430
Median debt: $29,531
Median earnings: $31,300
Enrollment: 7,092
Most expensive private school: Texas Christian University (Fort Worth)
Net price: $36,811
Median debt: $21,500
Median earnings: $52,800
Enrollment: 9,442
You can read the full report here: The Most Expensive & Least Expensive Colleges in Each State to Get a Bachelor’s