DALLAS (KDAF) – Having four people winning the lottery might rub off some luck on the rest of us.

The Texas Lottery reported four people winning the Powerball on July 19 drawing .”There were FOUR $1 MILLION winning tickets sold in #Texas for last night’s #Powerball drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Forney, #Houston, #Pleasanton, and #SanMarcos!”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The ticket matched the five out of six winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing (7, 10, 11, 13, 24,24, and power play is 2). The players must match the power play to win the big jackpot of $20 million. The tickets were sold in Foreny, Houston, Pleasanton, and San Marcos.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.